公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 19:57 BJT

BRIEF-W&T Offshore announces initial production from ship shoal 349 "Mahogany Field" A-18 well

Jan 26 W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces initial production from ship shoal 349 "Mahogany Field" A-18 well

* W&T Offshore Inc - Company expects to increase A-18 production rate to in excess of 5,000 boe per day consistent with its reservoir management plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
