BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln

Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP :

* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion

* Blackstone Group Lp - economic net income was $812million($0.68/unit) in the quarter

* Blackstone Group Lp qtrly net income per common unit $0.55

* Blackstone Group Lp - gross inflows were $16.7billion in the quarter

* Blackstone Group LP - distributable earnings(was $692 million ($0.55/unit) in the quarter

* Blackstone Group LP- declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.47 per common unit payable on February 13, 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $1.57 billion versus $897.42 million Source text (bit.ly/2kwnCyT) Further company coverage:
