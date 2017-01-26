版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines CEO on cnbc - Business travel picked up in Dec, sees slower capacity growth in 2017

Jan 26 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly on CNBC - Business travel picked up in Dec; sees slower capacity growth in 2017 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐