BRIEF-Verastem announces dosing of first patient in Defactinib and Avelumab trial

Jan 26 Verastem Inc

* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer

* Verastem Inc - Phase 1/2 clinical trial is being conducted in collaboration with alliance between Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer

* Verastem Inc - expected to enroll approximately 100 patients at up to 15 sites across U.S. in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: