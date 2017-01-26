版本:
BRIEF-Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon

Jan 26 Medtronic Plc :

* Medtronic receives IDE approval to initiate study of in.pact admiral drug-coated balloon for a new indication in patients with end-stage renal disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
