公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system

Jan 26 Quorum Information Technologies Inc :

* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
