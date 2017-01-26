BRIEF-Pfizer reports positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine

Jan 26 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2
study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the
prevention of c. Difficile infection
* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate to
commence phase 3 study in first half of 2017
* Pfizer Inc - based on findings from pre-planned interim
analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress
into phase 3 in first half of 2017
