BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America

Jan 26 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance
recall in North America
* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents
or injuries associated with the issue regarding certain 2016
ford focus and c-max vehicles
* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for
approximately 8,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram
instrument cluster displays
* Ford Motor-affected vehicles in recall include certain
2016 Ford Focus vehicles and 2016 ford c-max vehicles
* Ford motor co - issues safety recall for certain 2016 ford
focus and c-max vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body
apron joints located on floor pan
* Ford Motor Co - issuing safety recall for 18 2016 ford
focus and c-max vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body
apron joints located on the floor pan
* Ford - vehicles affected by safety compliance recall
include certain 2017 Ford f-150 vehicles built at dearborn
assembly plant, Kansas City assembly plant
* Ford Motor- there are about 17 vehicles located in u.s.
And one in Canada in recall for certain 2016 ford focus and
c-max vehicles
