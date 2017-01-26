版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp qtrly operating earnings $0.56/shr

Jan 26 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc

* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56

* Penns Woods Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.3 million last year Source: (bit.ly/2k7njKv) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐