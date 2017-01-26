版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES A 5 PCT STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2017

Jan 26 American River Bankshares

* AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES A 5% STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2017

* REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE SOMETIME AFTER RELEASE OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
