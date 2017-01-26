版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Kadant has appointed bulk handling systems as exclusive distributor of its high-performance balers

Jan 26 Kadant Inc :

* Kadant - has appointed bulk handling systems as exclusive distributor of its high-performance balers to material recycling facilities in U.S. Canada

* Kadant will debut its balers in U.S. Market at waste expo 2017, which takes place in New Orleans May 9-11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐