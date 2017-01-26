版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings issues public offering of $300 mln of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024

Jan 26 United Continental Holdings :

* On Jan 26, issued in a public offering $300 million principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 - SEC filing

* Senior Notes due 2024 are guaranteed by co's wholly-owned subsidiary United Airlines Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2jVy1RB) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐