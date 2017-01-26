版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share

Jan 26 AnaptysBio Inc :

* AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
