BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes

Jan 26 First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First quantum minerals provides 2017-2019 market guidance

* Sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes

* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
