2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-CARBO Ceramics says it entered into Master Purchase Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services on Jan 20

Jan 26 CARBO Ceramics Inc :

* On Jan 20, Co entered into Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services with one of its customers, Halliburton Energy Services Inc

* Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services has a 4 year term, which may be extended for an additional 4 years-SEC filing

* MPA replaces Co's Proppant Supply Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services, dated August 8, 2008, which expired as of June 30, 2016

* Master Purchase Agreement provides Halliburton limited volume discounts

* Master Purchase Agreement gives Halliburton exclusive right to review new products/technologies of CARBO prior to commercialization Source text: (bit.ly/2k7U7TC) Further company coverage:
