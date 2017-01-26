BRIEF-CARBO Ceramics says it entered into Master Purchase Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services on Jan 20

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 CARBO Ceramics Inc :
* On Jan 20, Co entered into Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services with one of its customers, Halliburton Energy Services Inc
* Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services has a 4 year term, which may be extended for an additional 4 years-SEC filing
* MPA replaces Co's Proppant Supply Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services, dated August 8, 2008, which expired as of June 30, 2016
* Master Purchase Agreement provides Halliburton limited volume discounts
* Master Purchase Agreement gives Halliburton exclusive right to review new products/technologies of CARBO prior to commercialization Source text: (bit.ly/2k7U7TC) Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.