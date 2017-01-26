版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-ALPS advisors reports 6.19 percent passive stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP as on Dec 31, 2016

Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* Alps Advisors, Inc reports 6.19 percent passive stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP as on December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐