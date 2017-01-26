CORRECTED-BRIEF-Medtronic says CMS to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in U.S.

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 Medtronic Plc :
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* CMS will cover leadless cardiac pacemakers
* Says remote monitoring of Micra devices is expected to be available later this year
* Says coverage for Micra will become effective upon approval of studies by CMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.