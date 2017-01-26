版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Medtronic says CMS to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in U.S.

(Corrects headline to add dropped words "says CMS")

Jan 26 Medtronic Plc :

* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.

* CMS will cover leadless cardiac pacemakers

* Says remote monitoring of Micra devices is expected to be available later this year

* Says coverage for Micra will become effective upon approval of studies by CMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
