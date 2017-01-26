BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management purchases Chefs Warehouse shares

Jan 26 Chefs Warehouse Inc :
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - purchased Chefs
Warehouse shares based on belief that the shares, when
purchased, were undervalued
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - reports 5.9 percent
stake in Chefs Warehouse as of January 17, 2017
* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended Chefs'
Warehouse's board certain action items such as adopting
majority vote standard for election of directors
* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended chefs'
warehouse's board certain action items such as phase out of
related party deals
* Legion Partners Asset Management-recommended chefs'
warehouse's board to refocus of executive compensation on
creating sustained long-term value
Source text: (bit.ly/2jiWQoD)
