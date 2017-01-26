版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management purchases Chefs Warehouse shares

Jan 26 Chefs Warehouse Inc :

* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - purchased Chefs Warehouse shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - reports 5.9 percent stake in Chefs Warehouse as of January 17, 2017

* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended Chefs' Warehouse's board certain action items such as adopting majority vote standard for election of directors

* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended chefs' warehouse's board certain action items such as phase out of related party deals

* Legion Partners Asset Management-recommended chefs' warehouse's board to refocus of executive compensation on creating sustained long-term value Source text: (bit.ly/2jiWQoD) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐