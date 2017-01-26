版本:
BRIEF-ACNB Corp says CEO Thomas Ritter to retire

Jan 26 Acnb Corp

* ACNB Corp - On Jan 24, Thomas A. Ritter, president & chief executive officer of co announced his retirement effective close of business on May 5, 2017

* James P. Helt will be promoted to president & chief executive officer of co - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
