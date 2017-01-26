BRIEF-Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant benefit to U.S. economy, healthcare industry - Conf Call

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 Celgene Corp
* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume: Conf Call
* Celgene says to continue its share repurchase program in 2017: Conf Call
* Celgene says Abraxane growth in U.S. continues to be relatively stable in spite of significant competition in lung & breast cancer: Conf Call
* Celgene says they have a strong chance of growing annually, each and every year throughout the decade beyond 2020: Conf Call
* Celgene says keeping an open mind on capital allocation, including dividends : Conf Call
* Celgene CEO is optimistic that Trump government is focusing on preserving, enhancing competitive marketplace as a way to balance value & economics of healthcare
* Celgene CEO says they have to see how repeal & replacement of Obamacare plays out
* Celgene CEO says in relation to Trump government: "We think it's going to be a pro-innovation, pro-industry policy environment"
* Celgene CEO says overall Celgene is "guardedly optimistic" about expected corporate tax reform; cites growing optimism that it will be pro-innovation
* Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant long-term benefits to U.S. economy, healthcare industry and "really level the playing field" Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.