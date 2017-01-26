BRIEF-Dow Chemical says confident can solve European Commission regulatory issues related to DuPont deal

Jan 26 Dow Chemical Co -
* CEO Liveris - "honored to serve in leadership role in
working closely with administration to create vibrant us
manufacturing sector" - conf call
* "Confident that we can solve European commission
regulatory issues" and "confident we can satisfy their
innovation remedy request" - conf call
* Sees 2017 capex of about $3.4 billion - conf call
* Says "we are going to achieve cost synergies which
actually does meet headcount reduction, we don't fit the
presidential agenda right away"
* "Can already see that trump administration is going to
move fast on taking out regulatory costs and giving us better
tax regimens"
Further company coverage: