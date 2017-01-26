版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share

Jan 26 American River Bankshares :

* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
