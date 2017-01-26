版本:
BRIEF-DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems

Jan 26 DePuy Synthes :

* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems

* Depuy synthes - Both fenestrated screw systems are anticipated to be available in United States in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
