BRIEF-JetBlue says key revenue metric to decline in January

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 JetBlue Airways Corp :
* In 2017, plan to continue to invest in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and the West Coast - Conf call
* In quarter, Latin American results remained mixed but performed generally in line with the system - Conf call
* Still closely monitoring the economic trends in Puerto Rico - Conf call
* Sees January RASM to decline between 8 percent and 9 pecrent - Conf call
* Impact of winter storm Jonas last year negatively impacted January RASM by two points - Conf call
* Expect January to be weakest month of the quarter - Conf call
* Beyond January, current bookings are pointing to positive RASM in "peak February periods" - Conf call
* "Initial read on April is also encouraging" - Conf call
* Expect sequential improvement in RASM from the first to second quarter - Conf call
* December and January calendar shift compressed holiday return and had an impact on overall demand for holiday travel - Conf call
* Planned capacity growth should be be higher in the second half of 2017 - Conf call
* Expect CASM excluding fuel growth to be higher in the first half of year - Conf call
* Expect CASM ex-fuel growth to peak in Q2 and then moderate as we move through Q3 and Q4 - Conf call
* For the first quarter, we expect total capital expenditures of approximately $305 million to $365 million - Conf call
* Expect to use a mix of cash and debt financing for 2017 orders - Conf call
* Have not seen any change to pilot attrition numbers - Conf call
* Plan to recruit about 200 to 300 pilots this year - Conf call Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.