BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod has been shipped

Jan 26 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
