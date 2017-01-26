BRIEF-Boeing says four new orders for week through Jan 24, 2017

Jan 26 Boeing Co :

* Says four new orders for week through January 24, 2017

* Says in the Changes category, reduced 747 orders by two for week through January 24, 2017

* Says four new orders from Arik Air for two 787s and Unidentified Customer(s) for two 737s for week through January 24, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage: