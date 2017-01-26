版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 pct passive stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 26 ALPS Advisors Inc:

* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage:
