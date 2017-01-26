版本:
BRIEF-Reunion Gold obtains approvals for sale of Matthews Ridge

* Reunion Gold obtains approvals for sale of Matthews Ridge

* Transaction with Bosai Minerals Group is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
