版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-Obseva shares open below IPO price in market debut

Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐