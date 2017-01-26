BRIEF-HNZ Group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 HNZ Group Inc. :
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
* Amended agreement is set to commence on August 1, 2017 with an expiration date of March 31, 2032
* Amended agreement is set to commence on August 1, 2017 with an expiration date of March 31, 2032

* Revenues will be approximately $105 million over course of contract and will be invoiced in canadian dollars
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.