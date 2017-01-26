BRIEF-HNZ Group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract

Jan 26 HNZ Group Inc. :

* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract

* Amended agreement is set to commence on August 1, 2017 with an expiration date of March 31, 2032

* Revenues will be approximately $105 million over course of contract and will be invoiced in canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)