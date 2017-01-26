BRIEF-Yamato Holdings to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei

Jan 26 Nikkei:

* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei

* Yamato Holdings installed 3-d printers used in aerospace,medical manufacturing at Haneda Chronogate fulfillment center in Tokyo's Ota Ward - Nikkei

* Yamato Holdings aims to expand 3-D printing service to industrial and other goods, reach 10 billion yen in annual sales in fiscal 2025 - Nikkei