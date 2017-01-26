版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 03:00 BJT

BRIEF-Northrop says costs related to certain new programs weighing on margins in 2017 - Conf call

Jan 26 Northrop Grumman Corp

* Says expects higher levels of capital investments to continue for couple more years as it expands workforce and ramps up on large new programs

* Says expect F-35 volume to be comparable to 2016

* Says, in 2017, cost type development work is growing at a faster rate than higher margin production work Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐