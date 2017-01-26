BRIEF-Northrop says costs related to certain new programs weighing on margins in 2017 - Conf call

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 Northrop Grumman Corp
* Says expects higher levels of capital investments to continue for couple more years as it expands workforce and ramps up on large new programs
* Says expect F-35 volume to be comparable to 2016
* Says, in 2017, cost type development work is growing at a faster rate than higher margin production work Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.