版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems says priced $25 million aggregate principal amount of finance authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Jan 26 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Casella Waste Systems Inc - priced $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of finance authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐