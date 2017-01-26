BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
* Intends to file motion with Court seeking approval of stipulation among parties memorializing terms of agreement - SEC filing
* Silo's unsecured claim will be allowed in amount of $75 million and Silo will receive a distribution of new common stock or cash
* Agreement with Silo to settle certain claims in connection with previously announced cases commenced by Co under chapter 11 bankruptcy Source text: (bit.ly/2kxEvoQ) Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.