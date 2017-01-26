版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sets Q1 2017 dividend of $1.82 per share

Jan 26 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Lockheed Martin declares first quarter 2017 dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
