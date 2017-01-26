BRIEF-VSE Corp says U.S. District Judge awarded damages of about $3.5 mln agains Co in civil lawsuit

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 VSE Corp :
* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE Corporation in civil lawsuit
* Court's order reduces previously reported jury award of about $4.8 million rendered on June 30, 2016-SEC filing
* Co is evaluating legal options in respect of Court's decision regarding Heritage lawsuit, including filing of motion for new trial or of an appeal
* Expects FY income statement will include reserve that will be greater than $1.2 million recorded on 10-Q for qtrs ended June 30,Sept 30 Source text: (bit.ly/2ju7uwj) Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.