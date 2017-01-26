BRIEF-Facebook announces updates for accounting of video completion rates

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog
* Announcing a change to the way it ranks videos in news feed
* Facebook says "we expect that most pages will not see significant changes in distribution as a result of this update"
* "Longer videos that people spend time watching may see a slight increase in distribution on Facebook"
* Some shorter videos may see a slight dip in news feed distribution
* The change will roll out gradually over the coming weeks Source text (bit.ly/2juca5b) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.