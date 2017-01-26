BRIEF-Facebook announces updates for accounting of video completion rates

Jan 26 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog

* Announcing a change to the way it ranks videos in news feed

* Facebook says "we expect that most pages will not see significant changes in distribution as a result of this update"

* "Longer videos that people spend time watching may see a slight increase in distribution on Facebook"

* Some shorter videos may see a slight dip in news feed distribution

* The change will roll out gradually over the coming weeks Source text (bit.ly/2juca5b) Further company coverage: