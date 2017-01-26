版本:
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance says declared qtrly dividend of 37.5 cents/share

Jan 26 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
