BRIEF-REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA

Jan 26 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA

* AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY TO JANUARY 2020 AND INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $27 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY $10 MILLION PROMISSORY NOTES ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF ENERGY SOURCE IN 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
