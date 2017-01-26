版本:
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity sets qtrly cash distribution of $0.285/unit

Jan 26 Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Energy transfer equity announces quarterly cash distribution

* Energy transfer equity lp - quarterly cash distribution for Q4 Ended December 31, 2016 Of $0.285 per ETE Common Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
