BRIEF-Microsoft reports quarterly GAAP earnings $0.66 per share

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Microsoft Corp
* Microsoft reports record second-quarter
* Quarterly revenue was $24.1 billion GAAP, and $26.1 billion non-GAAP
* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.66 GAAP, and $0.83 non-GAAP
* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes was $7.4 billion and increased 10% (up 12% in constant currency)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $25.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 7% in constant currency)
* Quarterly revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.9 billion and increased 8% (up 10% in constant currency)
* Quarterly office 365 commercial revenue growth of 47% (up 49% in constant currency)
* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing was $11.8 billion and decreased 5%
* Quarterly office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 22% (up 21% in constant currency)
* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)
* Quarterly office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 24.9 million
* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 14% in constant currency) driven by double-digit annuity revenue growth
* Quarterly gaming revenue decreased 3% (down 1% in constant currency)
* Quarterly windows OEM revenue increased 5% (up 5% in constant currency)
* Quarterly azure revenue increased 93% (up 95% in constant currency) with azure compute usage more than doubling year-over-year
* LinkedIn contributed revenue of $228 million for period beginning on December 8, 2016
* "Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in Microsoft cloud" Source text: bit.ly/2kpzejZ Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.