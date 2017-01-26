BRIEF-Swift Transportation qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Jan 26 Swift Transportation Co :

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Qtrly operating revenue $1.04 billion versus $1.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Swift Transportation Co sees Q1 2017 GAAP diluted eps to be in range of $0.11-$0.16

* Swift Transportation Co sees Q1 adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.13-$0.18

* Swift Transportation Co expect Q2 GAAP diluted EPS to be in range of $0.23-$0.28

* Swift Transportation Co sees Q2 adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.25-$0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $971.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S