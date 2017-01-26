BRIEF-Swift Transportation qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Swift Transportation Co :
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly operating revenue $1.04 billion versus $1.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Swift Transportation Co sees Q1 2017 GAAP diluted eps to be in range of $0.11-$0.16
* Swift Transportation Co sees Q1 adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.13-$0.18
* Swift Transportation Co expect Q2 GAAP diluted EPS to be in range of $0.23-$0.28
* Swift Transportation Co sees Q2 adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.25-$0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $971.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2k8Gfs6) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.