BRIEF-EP Energy announces permian drilling joint venture

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 EP Energy Corp -
* Announces permian drilling joint venture and acceleration of wolfcamp program development
* Investor will fund 60 percent of drilling, completion and equipping costs in exchange for a 50 percent working interest in joint venture wells
* Investor is participating in development of an up to 150 well program in two separate 75 well tranches
* EP Energy will retain operational control of joint venture assets.
* Once investor achieves 12 percent internal rate of return on invested capital in each tranche, working interest will revert to 15 percent
* First wells under joint venture began production in January 2017
* Investor funds approximately $450 million for program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.