2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Microsemi enters into an increase term Joinder no. 2 to credit agreement

Jan 26 Microsemi Corp -

* On January 25, 2017 co entered into an increase term joinder no. 2 to credit agreement- SEC filing

* Under agreement increase term joinder provides for, among other things, $235 million of incremental term B loans

* Proceeds of incremental term B facility will be used to repay certain existing indebtedness Source text: [bit.ly/2kys2Fv] Further company coverage:
