BRIEF-National Instruments's board approved an increase in size of board from eight to nine directors

Jan 26 National Instruments Corp :

* National Instruments - on Jan. 25, board of directors approved an increase in size of board by one director, from eight to nine directors Source text: (bit.ly/2jWnA0g) Further company coverage:
