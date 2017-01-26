版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-EOG resources anticipates a non-cash net loss of $65.8 mln for Q4 2016

Jan 26 EOG Resources Inc -

* For Q4 of 2016, anticipates a non-cash net loss of $65.8 million on mark-to-market of its financial commodity derivative contracts Source text: [bit.ly/2k8RkcD] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐