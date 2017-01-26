版本:
BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution

Jan 26 Holly Energy Partners Lp -

* Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution; 49th consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Increases quarterly distribution to $0.6075 per unit from $0.595 per unit

* New quarterly distribution is a 7.5% increase compared to $0.565 per unit distribution declared for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
