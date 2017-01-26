BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Holly Energy Partners Lp -
* Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution; 49th consecutive quarterly distribution increase
* Increases quarterly distribution to $0.6075 per unit from $0.595 per unit
* New quarterly distribution is a 7.5% increase compared to $0.565 per unit distribution declared for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.