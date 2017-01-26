版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide to report starting with Q4 2016 results to be reported on Jan. 31

Jan 26 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc :

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc says starting with Q4 2016 results to be reported on January 31, will report operating results based on three reportable segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
