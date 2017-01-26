BRIEF-VMware sees Q1 diluted non-GAAP EPS $0.93-$0.96

Jan 26 VMware Inc :

* Board approves transition to Dell fiscal calendar 52/53 week-year ending on the Friday closest to Jan. 31st

* Will have a transition period from Jan. 1st - Feb. 3rd, 2017 and beginning Feb 4th calendar will be aligned to Dell'S FY18.

* The Q1 of FY18 will begin on Feb. 4th and end on May. 5th 2017

* The transition period's results will be included in the first 10-Q of fiscal 2018

* Sees Q1 total revenue between $1.675 billion -$1.725 billion (midpoint of $1.70 billion)

* Sees Q1 license revenue between $590 million -$620 million (midpoint of $605 million)

* Sees Q1 diluted non -GAAP EPS $0.93-$0.96 (midpoint of $0.945)

* Sees FY18 total revenue about $7.57 billion

* Sees FY18 license revenue about $2.97 billion

* Sees FY18 diluted non-GAAP EPS about $4.87

* Sees FY18 non-GAAP operating margin about 32.3 percent

* Sees Q1 FY18 non-GAAP operating margin about 28.2 percent

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.99, revenue view $7.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.69, revenue view $7.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S