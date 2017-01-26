BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for sale of Belgrade Plaza

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for the sale of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* Upon completion of transaction Plaza will receive an initial advance payment of approximately Euro 28 million
* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for development of Belgrade Plaza to a maximum amount of EUR 42.5 million
* At least 75% of net proceeds received from disposal will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders by or before March 31, 2017
* Plaza centers has signed binding share purchase agreement with big shopping centers for sale of Belgrade Plaza Shopping, Entertainment Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.