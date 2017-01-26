BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for sale of Belgrade Plaza

Jan 26 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for the sale of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* Upon completion of transaction Plaza will receive an initial advance payment of approximately Euro 28 million

* Plaza has a line of credit from a financing bank for development of Belgrade Plaza to a maximum amount of EUR 42.5 million

* At least 75% of net proceeds received from disposal will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders by or before March 31, 2017

* Plaza centers has signed binding share purchase agreement with big shopping centers for sale of Belgrade Plaza Shopping, Entertainment Center